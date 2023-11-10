Babar Azam likely to step down from captaincy after World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 10 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is likely to step down from the white-ball cricket captaincy after returning from India, well-informed sources revealed to Geo News on Friday.

The Men in Green are just a defeat away from missing out on the final semi-final spot. Even if they manage to win, they need to do it with a high margin of victory.

Sources revealed to Geo News that Babar has been consulting with former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and people close to him about his future.

Geo News source further said that Babar's decision to continue with captaincy would depend on the advice that he receives from the people, and some of his close aides have advised him to step down from captaincy in all three formats.

Ahead of Pakistan's final group stage clash against England, Babar was asked about when he would take a decision on his captaincy during the pre-match press conference on Friday, to which he replied, "About the captaincyas I said, once we go back to Pakistan or after this match, we will see what happens. But right now, I am not focusing on this; my focus is on the next match."

He also denied that captaincy has affected his form in the World Cup, as he has struggled to put runs on the board.

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years, and I have never felt this way. It's just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that's why people are saying that I am under pressure. I am under no pressure. I have been doing this for the last 2.5 or 3 years. I was the one who was performing, and I was the one who was the captain. I was applying the same thing," Babar added.

England and Pakistan will square off at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

