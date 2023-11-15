Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain across all formats

Lahore, Nov 15 ( IANS) Babar Azam on Wednesday stepped down as Pakistan captain across all formats after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked him to quit over the team's debacle in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India.

The PCB had sacked the Pakistan Selection Committee on Tuesday after chief selector Inzamam Ul Haq resigned from the position amid a controversy over a conflict of interest because of his alleged ownership of a player management company registered in the UK. The PCB completed the overhaul by asking Babar to put in his papers.

Pushed to the wall, Babar Azam took to X (previously Twitter) to announce his resignation from the captain's role, expressing sincere thanks to PCB.

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world.

"Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey," Babar Azam said in his social media post.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is the right time for this call," he said.

However, Babar will continue to represent Pakistan across all formats and will share his experience with the new captain. Babar also thanked the PCB for entrusting him with the role.

"I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility."

Babar Azam has been Pakistan's best batter across formats in the last few years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor