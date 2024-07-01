Babar Azam set to play under Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 : Babar Azam is set to play under the captaincy of fellow opener and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for Vancouver Knights in GT20 Canada 2024.

Rizwan has had a fair share of captaincy experience following his stint as the skipper of Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Hear ye, hear ye! The Vancouver Knights have chosen their captain for GT20 Season 4: Sir @iMRizwanPak! With his mighty batting skills and sharp wicketkeeping, he's ready to lead our charge to victory. Prepare for battle, Knights," Vancouver Knights said while announcing Rizwan as the skipper of the franchise.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and middle-order batter Asif Ali will feature alongside the duo for Vancouver Knights. Along with them, overseas talent including, New Zealand's Michael Rippon, South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius, Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann and Guyana's Jeremy Gordon, are also a part of the Knights squad.

After failing to take Pakistan past the group stage in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Rizwan and Babar will look to find their form.

Babar, who led the Pakistan side, could only make 122 runs in four matches at an average of 40.66. The Pakistan white-ball skipper struck 122 runs at a mere strike rate of 101.66.

His strike rate was a massive concern and became a point for criticism for some sections of fans as well as former cricketers.

Rizwan also had a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup, amassing 110 runs at an average of 36.66 with an underwhelming strike rate of 90.90.

Pakistan crashed out of the group stage after conceding two successive defeats in the group stage.

They began their campaign with a Super Over defeat against the co-hosts, the USA and went on to lose in a closely fought game against their bitter rival India. They went on to win their remaining two games, but it wasn't enough to seal their spot in the next round.

The GT20 Canada 2024 will begin on July 25 and will conclude on August 11. The Knights will kick off their campaign on the opening day against Toronto Nationals.

Vancouver Knights: Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Jeremy Gordon, Rishiv Joshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dwaine Pretorius, Michael Rippon, Dipendra Singh Airee, Harsh Thaker, Ruben Trumpelmann, Paul van Meekeren, Sarmad Anwar, Mandeep Girdhar, Yuvraj Samra, Shubham Sharma, Ajayveer Singh.

