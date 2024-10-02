Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan's white-ball captain, PCB confirms

New Delhi [India], October 2 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed through their official website that Babar Azam submitted his resignation as Pakistan men's white-ball captain on Tuesday evening, and it has been accepted. The national selection committee has been given responsibility with beginning the process of formulating future white-ball cricket strategies, including recommending a new captain.

"Although the PCB had backed Babar Azam as the white-ball captain, his decision to step down reflects his desire to focus more on making a greater impact as a player," the PCB stated in their official website

"This decision is a testament to his professionalism and commitment to Pakistan cricket. He believes that dedicating himself fully to his batting will enable him to play a more decisive role in the team's success in the shorter formats," the PCB added.

The PCB acknowledged Babar's contributions as white-ball captain, his ability to prioritize the team's needs, and his unwavering dedication to Pakistan cricket.

"The PCB will continue to support Babar Azam, recognising he still has much to offer both as a world-class batter and a senior statesman of the team," the board noted.

Babar Azam expressed his sentiments about stepping down from captaincy.

"Playing for Pakistan has always been my greatest honour and I've always placed the team's success above everything else. Stepping down as captain will help me deliver even more for the team as a player and I'm fully committed to that path. The team's success is what matters most," Babar said, as per quoted by the official website of PCB.

Reflecting on his tenure as captain, Babar remarked, "I've had the privilege of leading Pakistan for five remarkable years, always trying to give my best as both captain and player. At this stage, I strongly believe I can make a bigger impact by concentrating on my batting. I am grateful for the constant support from my teammates, coaches and the PCB throughout my captaincy."

Babar also emphasized his commitment to supporting the team through this transition.

"While it has been a great honour to lead Pakistan, now is the right time to shift my complete focus on batting, team's objectives during this transitional phase and back the new captain and emerging players as we prepare for a crucial season ahead, including the defense of the ICC Champions Trophy on home soil next year," he added.

Pakistan has not won a major tournament during Babar's tenure as captain, which began in 2019. Last year, under his leadership, Pakistan was eliminated from the Asia Cup in the Super 4 stage after a two-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in Colombo.

A few months later, Pakistan's struggles continued as they failed to reach the knockout stage of the ODI World Cup in India.

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Babar resigned from the captaincy in all formats. Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as the T20I captain but was removed after just one series, which Pakistan lost 4-1 to New Zealand.

Babar was subsequently reinstated as the white-ball captain, while Shan Masood remained the Test captain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor