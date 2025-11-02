Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to top T20I fifty-plus scores list

Lahore [Pakistan], November 2 : Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam surpassed Indian stalwart batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to become the player with the most 50-plus scores in the history of T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Babar Azam achieved this feat during the third and final T20I of the series against the South African side on Saturday as he slammed 68 runs off 47 balls, which was laced with nine boundaries. This match was played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

With this half-century, the right-hand batter now has 40 fifties in 124 innings, whereas Virat Kohli (39 fifty-plus scores in 117 innings) and Rohit Sharma (37 fifty-plus scores in 151 innings) are second and third, respectively, on the list.

Babar Azam has featured in 131 T20 Internationals, scoring 4,302 runs in 124 innings at an average of 39.83. He has faced 3,335 deliveries with a strike rate of 128.99 with the help of three centuries and 37 half-centuries, with a highest score of 122.

In 125 T20I matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century, 38 fifties, and a best score of 122*. He ends the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

On the other hand, in 159 T20I matches, Rohit has scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 37 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Earlier during the second T20I of the series, Babar Azam surpassed Team India opener Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 Internationals (T20Is).

The 31-year-old player entered the match needing just nine runs to surpass India's Rohit Sharma, who previously held the record with 4231 runs in 151 innings. Babar Azam completed this milestone in his 123rd innings as he finished unbeaten on 11 from 18 balls.

