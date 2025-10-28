Babar Azam’s T20I Return Ends in Two-Ball Duck During Pakistan vs South Africa Clash in Rawalpindi; Gets Brutally Trolled

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: Pakistan batter Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck during the first T20 International against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Playing his first T20I since December 2024, Babar failed to make an impact on his return. He was removed by South African pacer Corbin Bosch in the sixth over of Pakistan’s innings. The right-hander miscued a shot off a sharp length delivery, and Reeza Hendricks completed a simple catch at cover. Babar faced just two balls before walking back to the pavilion.

Earlier in the match, Babar dropped a crucial catch at long-on that proved costly for Pakistan. The incident took place in the 17th over of South Africa’s innings when George Linde hit a delivery from Shaheen Afridi straight to him. Despite getting into position, Babar failed to hold on as the ball popped out of his hands. Linde went on to score 36 off 22 balls, helping South Africa post 194 for nine in their 20 overs.

Fans on social media expressed disappointment over Babar’s poor outing, criticising both his batting and fielding.

Can't bat can't field ,burden on Pakistan team Babar azam pic.twitter.com/flSE2hxGGZ — khattak (@khattak375792) October 28, 2025

Babar Azam played 2 balls which took him 20 seconds



Overall he remained there on the crease for 3 min 40 seconds



How much time he wasted for Pakistan.



High chances that he will be honoured by Asim Munir.#PAKvSA#BabarAzampic.twitter.com/1jmGmjBngj — 𝑨𝑻10 (@Loyalsachfan10) October 28, 2025

MEET THE GOAT

THE MAN

THE MYTH

THE LEGEND- #BabarAzam𓃵

He is once in a millennium GOAT BABAR AZAM!!!!!

NEVER EVER DOUBT HIM!!!🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/m2hbdQoeny — Lakshya Bhadauria (@IamLakshya18) October 28, 2025

Ball by Ball Highlights of Babar Azam 0(2) vs South Africa..



Greatest ever to play the game #PAKvSA#BabarAzam

pic.twitter.com/oxH1y4Law8 — 𝑨𝑻10 (@Loyalsachfan10) October 28, 2025

Babar Azam needed 9 runs to become leading run scorer in T20is



Le Babar in the next match : 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/27AyWw9Ugc — 𝙉𝙄𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙏 🏏 (@_Cric_Addicted_) October 28, 2025

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.