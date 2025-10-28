Babar Azam’s T20I Return Ends in Two-Ball Duck During Pakistan vs South Africa Clash in Rawalpindi; Gets Brutally Trolled

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match: Pakistan batter Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck during the first T20 International against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Playing his first T20I since December 2024, Babar failed to make an impact on his return. He was removed by South African pacer Corbin Bosch in the sixth over of Pakistan’s innings. The right-hander miscued a shot off a sharp length delivery, and Reeza Hendricks completed a simple catch at cover. Babar faced just two balls before walking back to the pavilion.
Earlier in the match, Babar dropped a crucial catch at long-on that proved costly for Pakistan. The incident took place in the 17th over of South Africa’s innings when George Linde hit a delivery from Shaheen Afridi straight to him. Despite getting into position, Babar failed to hold on as the ball popped out of his hands. Linde went on to score 36 off 22 balls, helping South Africa post 194 for nine in their 20 overs.
Fans on social media expressed disappointment over Babar’s poor outing, criticising both his batting and fielding.
Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.