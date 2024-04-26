"Babar, Rizwan cannot take whole responsibility of team": Former Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 26 : Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez stated that skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cannot take responsibility for the whole team on their shoulders.

The record-breaking duo forged a 105-run stand which was their third-century partnership at a Men's T20I World Cup. They set a new record, for registering the most hundred stands as an opening duo in the history of the tournament.

During Hafeez's tenure, a change in Pakistan's white-ball set-up witnessed a massive change as the opening duo of Babar and Rizwan was disbanded and Saim Ayub was named as the opener while the Pakistan captain was dropped to no. 3 spot.

The former team director talked about the reason for enforcing this change and told Geo News, "Babar and Rizwan are great players but do not represent the whole Pakistan team. Babar and Rizwan cannot take the whole responsibility of the team upon their shoulders. I felt Saim Ayub as an opener was a solution for us. Why current team management has retained Saim as an opener if I was wrong?"

Hafeez went on to elaborate on his decision to bring the change in Pakistan's white-ball batting order setup and said, "Babar has been batting at number three for last seven to eight years. There will be nothing new for Babar to bat at number three in T20. Rizwan and Saim as openers followed by Babar and Fakhar at three will make a strong top order for Pakistan."

Hafeez heaped praise on the Pakistan skipper and added, "Babar is a strong batter who knows how to bat in different conditions. Saim must play as an opener in T20 WorldCup 2024 despite early failures."

Pakistan are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The first game got washed out due to rain, and in the second match, Pakistan registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win. However, things started to go downhill for the hosts.

On Thursday, the Men in Green failed the opportunity to take a lead against New Zealand in their ongoing T20I series following their two consecutive defeats in the third and fourth matches.

The Blackcap's consecutive wins allowed them to take an unassailable 2-1 lead and take a step closer towards sealing the series.

Pakistan will look to end the series on level terms as both teams square off in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Saturday.

