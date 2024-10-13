Babar, Shaheen, Naseem dropped for second, third Tests against England

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 13 : Former captain and key batter Babar Azam is among the key names dropped for Pakistan's second and third Test against England, with the second match beginning on Tuesday in Multan.

Following extensive conversations held by a newly-formed selection committee, some of Pakistan's most well-renowned players will miss the second Test in Multan against England in a host of changes. Babar headlines numerous changes made by a newly-formed selection committee in the immediate aftermath of Pakistan's humbling innings defeat in the first Test on Friday, which came despite them posting runs in excess of 550 runs in their first innings.

Pace-bowling duo Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also out of the squad, as is keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who dealt with illness and was subsequently taken to hospital during the first Test, will also sit out, as per ICC.

Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan come into the squad.

"Selethecting squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors," said Aqib Javed, a member of the selection committee as quoted by ICC.

"We have had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan's demanding 2024-25 international schedule. With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we have made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi."

"We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges. They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger."

Babar made scores 30 and five across the two innings of the match, adjudged lbw to Chris Woakes in the first innings and edging to wicket-keeper Jamie Smith off the bowling of Gus Atkinson in the second. His last 50+ score in the format came back in December 2022, and in his last 17 Test innings, he averages just 20.70. In his last eight innings on home soil, where runs have flowed for others, Babar averages just 18.75.

In the first Test, England became the first team to ever take a first innings lead of over 200 runs after conceding over 550 in the first innings. Pakistan by contrast became the first team to lose a Test match by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings, thanks to England's 823/7d, the fourth-highest Test innings total of all time, and the highest in the 21st century.

The result moved England to fourth on the World Test Championship table to keep hopes of a Final spot alive, and consigned Pakistan to last place in the standings with a possible points percentage of just 16.67 per cent.

Pakistan squad for second and third Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor