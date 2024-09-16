Badal S Doshi becomes first Indian to participate in Gotland Grand National

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Veteran motorcycle racer Badal S Doshi has become the first Indian to participate in the prestigious Gotland Grand National, the world's largest enduro event, held annually in Sweden since 1984.

With a history spanning 40 years, this legendary three-hour race attracts over 3,600 participants from 15 different nations across 22 classes, making it the ultimate test of endurance and skill. Racing near the North Pole, Doshi will face extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 5°C to -5°C.

Badal S Doshi's participation in this global event marks another remarkable milestone in his 30-year career as a motorcycle racing icon. Doshi, known for his versatility across various racing formats, has been a trailblazer in Indian motorsports since he began his journey in 1994 with the iconic Monsoon Scooter Rally. Over the years, he has proven his mettle in hill climbs, dirt tracks, rallies, supercross, and autocross events, conquering challenging terrains and winning numerous national titles.

One of Doshi's career highlights includes his podium finish at the 2004 Raid de Himalaya Rally, a gruelling five-day, 1,800 km event. His international achievements also include representing India at the Asian Grand Prix in Taiwan. In 2019, he was felicitated by India's Sports Minister, Shri Kirren Rijiju, after winning the inaugural Indian National Sprint Rally Championship on his KTM EXC 500.

Despite battling numerous injuries, Doshi's unyielding spirit continues to fuel his passion for racing. In addition to his racing success, Doshi has been instrumental in nurturing young talent, running a two-wheeler racing school, and advocating for road safety through his "Reach Home Safe" initiative.

As Doshi sets his sights on the Gotland Grand National, he continues to inspire the next generation of racers, cementing his legacy as one of India's greatest motorcycle racing champions.

