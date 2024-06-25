Kingstown [St Vincent], June 25 : Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in a thrilling match to qualify in the historic first-ever T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Afghanistan defeated Najmul Shanto's Bangladesh by 8 runs using the DLS system, eliminating one of the favourites, Australia, from the race for the semi-final. After impressive triumphs over T20I cricket giants such as New Zealand and Australia during the same T20 World Cup run, Rashid's Afghanistan made it to the last four.

The Afghan spin maestro Rashid played a significant role in this victory by not only confusing the Australian hitters with his deliveries but also engaging in some fun banter with Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Afghanistan captain took to social media on Tuesday to share a photo with his Indian opponent Rohit after both teams advanced to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals.

Following the match, Rashid posted a message on Instagram that read: "Bambai se aaya mera dost [My friend from Mumbai has arrived]," a clever allusion to Rohit Sharma, who is from Mumbai, and how India and Afghanistan collaborated to remove Australia.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs in their final Super 8s match to eliminate Australia and become the second team, after India, to reach the elimination stage from Group 1. This is the first time Afghanistan has reached the semifinals of a global tournament.

India had made Australia's qualification more difficult by defeating them just hours earlier in Saint Lucia. Afghanistan was placed second following their surprising victory over Australia a few days previously.

Coming to the match that Afghanistan will always remember, Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq led the Afghan bowling attack and helped their side defend the given target of 115. The second inning of the match was reduced to 19 overs, and the target was 114 runs after Rain played a spoilsport in the second inning.

After the defeat, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are also out of the tournament. The Aussies ended up in third place in the Group 1 table of the Super Eights with just two points.

Afghanistan booked their place in the final four when they overcame Bangladesh's fight in the final game of the Super Eights in St Vincent. After scoring 115/5 in the first innings, Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 105 in a rain-affected game, securing an 8-run win (DLS method).

