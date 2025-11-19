BAN-A vs SL-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh A won the toss and elected to bowl in the 12th match of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 against Sri Lanka A at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Sri Lanka A, led by Dunith Wellalage, lost their opening match to Afghanistan A by three wickets but recovered with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong. They are currently second in Group A and aim to build momentum with another strong performance. Bangladesh A have won both of their opening matches, defeating Hong Kong and Afghanistan A by eight wickets each. They will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 – Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Akbar Ali(c), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shadhin Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka(w), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage(c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew, Pramod Madushan, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundera, Sohan de Livera