BAN vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Ireland Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field in the first T20I against Ireland at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The two sides recently met in a two-match Test series, which Bangladesh won 2-0. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch it live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming info

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I (Three-match series)

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Time: 5:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website (India)

Telecast in India: Not available

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman