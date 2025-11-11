BAN vs IRE 1st Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Ireland Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The match is part of Ireland’s tour of Bangladesh in 2025. The series is not part of the World Test Championship but will give both teams valuable playing time in the longest format. Bangladesh have played four Tests this year. They drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe before losing 0-1 to Sri Lanka. Ireland, on the other hand, have played only one Test in 2025, defeating Zimbabwe by 63 runs in February. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IRE 1st Test Live Streaming Info

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test

Dates: November 11 to 15

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground

Start Time: 9:30 a.m. IST

Toss Time: 9:00 a.m. IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Andrew Balbirnie said the team is prepared to adjust to the conditions and aims to post a strong total. "We are going to bat first today. They are very alien conditions, we love playing here. Adapting as quickly as we can and get a big score on the board will be great for us. We had a good camp in Dubai leading into this. The heat is better than what we are used to but the guys are enjoying it. We've been looked after very well. Jordan Neill - bowling allrounder - is making his debut and Cade Carmichael - batting at three - is making his debut as well. Three seamers and two spinners is what we are going with, it has brought success in the past," he said after winning the toss.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said he too would have preferred to bat first. "I would have liked to bat first as well. The way the wicket looks, there'll be little moisture. The seamers will get a lot of benefit from the wicket. The boys are really excited to play. Hasan Murad, after a long time, makes his debut and we're very excited to see his bowling. In these conditions, first couple of hours, it always helps the bowlers," Shanto said.

BAN vs IRE 1st Test Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Jordan Neill, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad