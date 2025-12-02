BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh Clinch Series 2-1 After Dominant Eight-Wicket Win Over Ireland in Chattogram

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match: Bangladesh sealed a 2-1 series win after a dominant eight-wicket victory against Ireland in the third and final T20I in Chattogram. The bowlers set up the win by dismissing Ireland for 117 in 19.5 overs, and the top order completed the chase with ease.

Ireland chose to bat and made a brisk start as Paul Stirling and Tim Tector added 38 runs in the first four overs. The stand ended soon after, and quick wickets pushed Ireland into trouble. Stirling held the innings together till the 12th over, but his dismissal for 38 left the visitors at 73 for 5. George Dockrell chipped in with 19 runs, yet Ireland could not recover and folded before the final over.

Mustafizur Rahman led the Bangladesh attack with 3 for 11 from three overs. He struck in the sixth over to remove Harry Tector and later added the wickets of Mark Adair and Matthew Humphreys. Rishad Hossain also claimed three wickets for 21, while Shoriful Islam picked up two.

Bangladesh chased the target in 13.4 overs without much pressure. Tanzid Hasan Tamim finished unbeaten on 55 and Parvez Hossain Emon scored 33 not out as the hosts wrapped up the match and the series. The result capped a strong comeback after Bangladesh lost the opening match by 39 runs and then recovered to win the next two games.