BAN vs IRE: Bangladesh Announce T20I Squad for Ireland Series

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday announced the T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Ireland. The selectors made key changes to the squad. Taskin Ahmed and Shamim Hossain have been left out for the first two matches. Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahidul Islam Ankon have been added as replacements. Taskin and Shamim were part of the squad that faced the West Indies in the previous T20I series. Saifuddin last featured in the Afghanistan series, which Bangladesh won 3-0.

📢 Bangladesh Squad Announced for the 1st & 2nd T20Is Against Ireland!



The BCB has named the squad for the opening two matches of the three-match T20I series, set to be played in Chattogram on 27 & 29 November and 2 December.



🇧🇩 Bangladesh Squad:

Litton Kumer Das (Captain),… pic.twitter.com/9kJWB3TT6h — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 23, 2025

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said Taskin was unavailable after receiving a No Objection Certificate to play in the Abu Dhabi T20 League. "Taskin has an NOC, so he is not available to us currently," Hossain said. "We know that he will play for Bangladesh whenever we ask him to, but we are well aware of the plans. "We haven't considered Shamim Hossain for the first two T20Is. We have picked Mahidul Islam so that we can try someone in the top four."

The T20I series follows Bangladesh’s dominant win in the two-match Test series. The hosts won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs and sealed the second match by 217 runs.

Bangladesh squad for Ireland T20Is: Litton Das (capt). Saif Hassan (vice-capt). Tanzid Hasan. Parvez Hossain Emon. Tawhid Hridoy. Jaker Ali. Nurul Hasan. Mahidul Islam Ankon. Mahedi Hasan. Rishad Hossain. Nasum Ahmed. Mustafizur Rahman. Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Shoriful Islam. Mohammad Saifuddin.

The T20I series will begin on Thursday, November 27, at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. The second match will be played on Saturday, November 29. The final match will be held on Tuesday, December 2.