BAN vs NED 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Netherlands in the second T20I of the ongoing series on Monday, September 1, 2025 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The Litton Das-led side will look to seal the series after a dominant win in the opening match. Bangladesh thrashed the Netherlands by eight wickets while chasing a target of 137. Taskin Ahmed starred with the ball, taking four wickets to restrict the visitors to 136 for eight in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh reached the target in the 14th over with skipper Litton Das scoring 54 off 29 balls and Saif Hassan adding 36 off 19.

The second T20I begins at 5:30 p.m. IST. The match will not be shown on television in India but will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match : 2nd T20I, Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Date : Sunday, September 1, 2025

Venue : Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Time : 5:30 p.m. IST (Toss at 5:00 p.m. IST)

Telecast in India : Not available on TV

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Sikander Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman