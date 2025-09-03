BAN vs NED 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match in India

Netherlands National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in the third T20I of the series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Bangladesh have already sealed the series 2-0 and will aim for a clean sweep to boost confidence before the Asia Cup. Netherlands will try to salvage pride by winning the final game. The BAN vs NED T20I series does not have a television broadcaster in India. Fans can watch the third match live on the FanCode app and website. A subscription plan is required to access the stream. The match can be viewed on mobile phones, laptops and connected TVs.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: 3rd T20I, Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Time: 5:30 p.m. IST (Toss at 5:00 p.m. IST)

Telecast in India: Not available on TV

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I Weather Report, Pitch Report of Sylhet

According to the local forecast, there is a 55 percent chance of rain during the match. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C with a minimum of 26°C. Humidity levels may stay high, which could impact playing conditions.

The pitch in Sylhet has favored batters across the first two games. A score of 170 to 180 is seen as competitive on this surface. Chasing has been the successful formula so far, with Bangladesh winning both matches while batting second.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Tim Pringle, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram