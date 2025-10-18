BAN vs WI 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl in the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Both teams are looking to recover from recent setbacks. West Indies lost a 2-0 Test series to India, while Bangladesh was whitewashed 3-0 by Afghanistan in Sharjah. The series is crucial as both sides aim to improve their ICC rankings and secure direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup. West Indies currently sit ninth and Bangladesh tenth. The match will not be televised in India. Fans can watch live streaming on the Fancode app or website.

Skipper Shai Hope called right at the toss and elected to bowl first in the opener.

Bangladesh Vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming Info

Match: 1st ODI, Bangladesh vs West Indies

Match Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Match Start Time: 1:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST

Telecast in India: Not available on any TV channel

Live Streaming: Available on the FanCode app and website

Playing 11s

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman