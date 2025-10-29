BAN vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the ongoing series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The visitors lead the series 1-0 after a 16-run win in the opening match. West Indies had posted 165 for three while batting first, and Bangladesh fell short, getting bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs. The hosts will aim to bounce back and keep the series alive. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

Toss News 🪙



Skipper Shai Hope won the toss in consecutive games and elected to bat. #BANvWI | #MenInMaroonpic.twitter.com/W8Mx2egW9r — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 29, 2025

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming

Fixture: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, 2025

Date: Wednesday, October 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

Telecast: Not available on TV in India

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies (Playing XI): Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales