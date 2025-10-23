BAN vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 23, 2025 12:51 IST2025-10-23T12:46:27+5:302025-10-23T12:51:26+5:30

BAN vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match in India | BAN vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match in India

BAN vs WI 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match in India

Next

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and decided to bat first in the third and final One-Day International against West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. The three-match series stands level at one-all. The second ODI ended in a dramatic tie before West Indies won in the Super Over. The match will not be televised in India. Fans can watch live streaming on the Fancode app or website.

BAN vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming Details

  • Date: Thursday, October 23

  • Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

  • Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

  • Start Time: 1 PM IST

  • Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST

  • Live Telecast (India): Not available on any TV channel

  • Live Streaming (India): Available on the FanCode app and website

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI Playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Ackeem Auguste, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan(w), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Open in app
Tags :Live StreamingBangladesh vs West Indies