BAN vs WI 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final T20I against West Indies at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, October 31, 2025. West Indies have already sealed the three-match series with a 2-0 lead and will look to complete a clean sweep. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will aim to end the series on a positive note in front of their home fans. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming Info

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Live Telecast (India): No TV broadcast available

Live Streaming (India): FanCode app and website

Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd T20I Playing XIs