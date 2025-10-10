BAN-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Win Toss, Elect to Bat First Against Bangladesh – Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming Details and Toss Update: New Zealand Women’s cricket team won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the 11th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Friday. The White Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, have yet to register a win in the tournament. They lost their opening matches against Australia and South Africa. Devine said the team wanted to take advantage of the used wicket and set a strong total to defend. She also confirmed a change in the lineup with Rosemary Mair replacing Hannah Illing.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat.



Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 New Zealand 🇳🇿 | Match 11 | Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025



10 October 2025 | 3:30 PM | Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati



Photo Credit: ICC/Getty#Bangladesh#TheTigress#BCB#Cricket#WomenWorldCup#Cricket… pic.twitter.com/11TiUDl7c1 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 10, 2025

"We are gonna have a bat first today, it's a used wicket so we want to have a first crack at it. We will back ourselves to put a total on the board and then defend it. We have done some things right but we haven't maintainted it for a long period. We want to be consistent with our bowling so we need to keep it simple. One change for us - Mair comes in for Illing," Devine said.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said the team had wanted to bowl first but will back their players to perform well. She added that Sumaiya Akter and Nishita Akter Nishi are included in the playing XI. "We wanted to bowl first, our bowlers have been doing well in the first two games so we wanted to give them a freebie. It's a very good opportunity for us, we want to play our A game here. We have two changes - Sumaiya and Nishita come into the side," she said.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Rosemary's back!



We’re batting first after a toss win for Sophie Devine.



Watch live in NZ on Sky Sport NZ 📺 Live scoring at https://t.co/DibXOCLmmf & the NZC App📲 #CWC25pic.twitter.com/2nW5lNExKH — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) October 10, 2025

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.