BAN-W vs PAK-W LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match 3 In India

Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the third match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Bangladesh reached the main tournament through the qualifiers where they won three of their five matches. They also defeated Sri Lanka by one run in a warm-up match, which will boost their confidence. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to South Africa in their warm-up fixture while two other practice games ended without results. Fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said the pitch looked good for batting and expressed confidence in her side. "We will bat first. The pitch looks good for batting, hopefully we will play good cricket. Every team is tough to beat in World Cup. If we play good cricket we can beat any time. Three new faces for us," she said after winning the toss.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said her side also wanted to bat first but is prepared for the challenge. "It's ok but we wanted to bat as well. It was pretty good to bat on in the warm-up games as well. We have been practicing very hard, fitness, skill-wise as well. We tried to maintain the physical health and mental conditions. We have a debutant today," Nigar Sultana said.

Match Details

Fixture : Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Date : Thursday, October 2

Time : 3 p.m. IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 3 Pitch Report

The pitch in Colombo is expected to help spinners with its slow and turning nature. Batting conditions are likely to become easier in the evening due to dew. A score near 220 could be competitive in these conditions.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 3 Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal