Bancroft, Boland, Murphy named in Australia A squad for two games against India A

Canberra [Australia], October 14 : Cricket Australia (CA) announced a 17-player squad for the two first-class games set to be played between Australia A and India A.

The two four-day games will be played in Mackay and Melbourne; commencing on October 31 and on November 7 respectively.

Australia is looking at these upcoming two fixtures as an opportunity to see players in action who stand on the verge of earning an international call-up or returning to the circuit ahead of an action-packed Test summer.

Australian Chair of Selectors George Bailey gave his take on the squad and said in a statment by CA, "We are really excited by this squad, particularly after some of the tremendous performances to start the Sheffield Shield season."

"As always with Australia A selection, we have picked a side we hope can present performances which are compelling for the upcoming Test summer, whilst also rewarding players for strong domestic form in roles we see as being important further afield," he added.

Nathan McSweeney will captain Australia A in the two matches. He will serve a role that he has fulfilled several times before the upcoming games. All-rounder Beau Webster, the reigning Shield player of the season, has vaulted into the squad and could be in contention for a spot in the BGT series against India.

Young all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who recently made his ODI debut against England, is the only player to feature in the ODI squad against Pakistan and the Australia A squad.

Cameron Bancroft, who has been waiting for an opportunity to return to Australia's Test fold since 2019, would be keen to push his name up for debate by delivering strong performances.

Todd Murphy, a young off-spinner, who has majorly spent his time in seasoned star Nathan Lyon's shadow, will also see the upcoming games as an opportunity to make a strong impression.

Marcus Harris, who was picked by David Warner as his potential replacement following his retirement, has toiled hard to break into the Australia Test setup.

Since his memorable debut against England in Melbourne in 2021, seasoned pacer Scott Boland has often found himself on the sidelines, struggling to replace the established pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

With the Border Gavaskar Trophy approaching, the duo would be keen to catch the limelight with their performances.

Coming to youngsters, Sam Konstas joined legends Ricky Ponting and Don Bradman to be among the youngest players to hit twin Sheffield Shield centuries.

Konstas became the third youngest player to hit Shield Cricket twin tons in the same match during his side New South Wales' match against South Australia.

"Australia A squads are pleasingly challenging to select which highlights the depth and talent coming through to accompany those more senior players on the edge of international recall," Bailey said.

"It will be a great opportunity for these players to shine against a strong Test nation looking to prepare for what is going to be a captivating summer of Test cricket," he noted.

Australia A squad: Nathan McSweeney, Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster.

