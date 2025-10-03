Bangar picks Gill to break Rohit Sharma's record for highest score in ODIs

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar picked Indian Test skipper and all-format superstar Shubman Gill to break Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's record of the highest individual score in ODIs of 264 runs, saying that the youngster could achieve it if he bats 45-46 overs.

Bangar was speaking on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan.

On the question of who could break Rohit Sharma's ODI record of 264 runs, scored against Sri Lanka, Bangar named Gill, saying, "Shubman Gill has also scored a double hundred in one-day cricket. So, he has tasted it. And if Shubman Gill plays 45-46 overs, I think he can break the record."

In 55 ODIs, Gill has scored 2,755 runs at an average of 59.04, with eight centuries and 15 fifties and a best score of 208, which he hit against New Zealand back in early 2023. At Hyderabad, Gill made 208 in just 149 balls, with 19 fours and nine sixes while opening the innings and got to the landmark in the 48.3 overs. He is a part of Indian elite company of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to have double tons in ODIs.

Bangar was also optimistic about Yuvraj Singh's fastest T20I half-century by an Indian, to be broken by Abhishek Sharma. Yuvraj scored his 50 off just 12 balls against England in Durban during the 2007 T20 World Cup - a mark that has endured for years. Bangar explained: "He is his student. And he hits sixes in the same way."

Mentored by Yuvraj, Abhishek has scored 849 runs in 24 matches and 23 innings at an average of 36.91 and a strike rate of 196.07, with two centuries and five fifties, including a 54-ball 135 as his best score, which came against England at Wankhede Stadium this year.

Recently, Abhishek had his breakout tournament in Indian colours, being named as the 'Player of the Tournament' in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, having topped the run-scoring charts with 314 runs in six innings at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 200, with three fifties and a best score of 75.

