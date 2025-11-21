Bangladesh A Beat India A in Dramatic Super Over to Reach Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match: Bangladesh A beat India A in a dramatic Super Over to enter the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. The first semi-final ended in a tie after both teams made 194 runs in their 20 overs. Bangladesh then held their nerve in the Super Over to seal the win and book a place in the title match. They will face the winner of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka semi-final.

A close encounter in the semi-final, but it is Bangladesh A who win the super over.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/WCP3ww9Ocy#RisingStarsAsiaCuppic.twitter.com/c6R8aSFIki — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2025

Bangladesh A made 194 for 6 after being sent in to bat. They got off to a fast start before Jishan Alam fell for 26. Jawad Abrar was the next to go at 76. Abu Haider fell for zero. Habibur Rahman Sohan steadied the innings with a well-made 65. Mehroob lifted the score further with a quick 48 off 18 balls to take the team close to the 200 mark. For India A, Gurjapaneet took two wickets while Harsh Dubey, Suyash Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, and Naman Dhir took one each.

India A chased the target with intent. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya gave the side a flying start with 53 runs in 22 balls. Vaibhav hammered 38 from 15 balls. Priyansh made 44 before falling. Naman Dheer scored 7. Captain Jitesh Sharma added 33. Nehal Wadhera and Ramandeep carried the chase deep, with Ramandeep adding 17 before getting out. India needed 16 runs in the last over. Ashutosh Sharma hit a six and later a four before falling. India needed four off the last ball. A fielding error allowed three runs, tying the match.

In the Super Over, India A sent Jitesh and Ramandeep. Ripan bowled Jitesh on the first ball. A catch on the next ball ended the over without any runs. Bangladesh needed one run. They lost a wicket on the first ball but won the match after Suyash bowled a wide.

Bangladesh A advanced to the final after a tense finish that kept fans on edge till the last moment.