Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returns to Test fold for second game against Sri Lanka

Chittagong [Bangladesh], March 26 : After a setback in the first game, Bangladesh have received a big boost as experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returns for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram which will begin on March 30.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Tuesday that the 37-year-old will return for the Test fold after a gap of one year. The left-handed batter last played a Test for Bangladesh against Ireland in Mirpur in April 2023.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the second and final Test against Sri Lanka, which gets underway in Chattogram on 30 March. Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the Test fold after a gap of one year," BCB said in a statement.

Shakib who has played 66 Tests, has been included in the squad in place of Towhid Hridoy, who wasn't a part of the playing XI in the first Test, which saw Bangladesh succumb to a thumping 328-run defeat.

Along with Towhid, uncapped right-arm pacer, Musfik Hasan will also miss the second Test as he picked up an injury to his left ankle which will require rehab.

Speedster Hasan Mahmud will replace him for the second Test and will be in contention to make his debut for Bangladesh in the red-ball format.

He has 39 appearances for Bangladesh under his belt in white-ball cricket. With 49 wickets to his name in 16 outings, Mahmud has an impressive record in first-class cricket.

Two months ago, Shakib was diagnosed with a retinal condition in his left eye. He complained of issues with his eye and he went on to consult ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and overseas. Multiple eye assessments provided the final diagnosis, which confirmed that Shakib has an issue with the retina of his left eye.

Since then, Shakib has played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Rangpur Riders and two games in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division League for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

Sri Lanka gained an unassailable 1-0 lead following their 328-run win in Sylhet on Monday.

Bangladesh Squad for the 2nd Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque Showrab, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.

