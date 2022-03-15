Bangladesh appoints Albie Morket as power-hitting coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board appointed Albie Morkel as power-hitting batting coach for the ODI series against South Africa. Morkel is the second South African who has been appointed by BCB within the last two weeks with Allan Donald taking up the role of the pace bowling coach earlier. "He is a very experienced campaigner and we feel that our batters will be helped with his coaching." BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

He was earmarked as the new Lance Klusener from an early age and is famous for his six hitting abilities. Morkel's big-hitting abilities and consistent bowling performances has been one of the key reasons of the Super Kings' successful run in the Indian Premier League. In the 2010 IPL, he struck a record third-wicket partnership in the tournament along with Murali Vijay against the Rajasthan Royals. At the 2012 Indian Premier League, he was the winner of the Super Sixes tournament, with a distance of 105m.On 12 April 2012, in the Chepauk stadium at Chennai, he hit 28 runs in one over of Virat Kohli's bowling which ultimately brought victory to Chennai Super Kings from a no win position after chasing a massive total of 206 in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Such exploits with the bat and his useful bowling gained him immense popularity and recognition and made him a household name among the Super Kings' fans.

