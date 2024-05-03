Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wins toss, opts to bowl against Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

Chattogram [Bangladesh], May 3 : Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in their first T20I of the five-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.

Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Bangladesh side in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series in May. The first three games will take place on May 3, 5, and 7 in Chattogram. Meanwhile, the last T20Is will be played in Dhaka on May 10 and 12.

Tanzid Hasan was handed his T20I cap by Mahmudullah before the toss.

Speaking at the time of toss, Bangladesh captain Shanto said, "We will bowl first. It looks like a fresh wicket. There might be some swing and movement."

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said, "The wicket seems good. We are sick and tired of playing qualifiers. We need to enhance our ranking points. We have Gumbie making his debut."

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

