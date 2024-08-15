Bangladesh coach Mushtaq Ahmed expresses gratitude to PCB for handling their prepone arrival

Lahore [Pakistan], August 15 : Bangladesh coach Mushtaq Ahmed thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for extending its invitation for them to arrive early and take part in practice sessions for their upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Bangladesh has been going through turmoil after Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement.

As a result, the Bangladesh team landed in Pakistan on Tuesday earlier than the planned schedule. PCB provided the Bangladesh team with adequate resources so that they could practice ahead of their opening Test in Rawalpindi, kicking off on August 21. Bangladesh had a short camp in Lahore to gear up for the series opener.

"Because of the situation (political), it was not possible to do practice there (in Bangladesh). They (PCB) were the first people who called and said thank you very much, bring your team here earlier, we can manage them. You know there were security issues and issues with the pitches, but PCB should be given this credit," Mushtaq said in a press conference.

"And I think this a great relationship between Bangladesh and PCB, and if they can keep looking after each other like that, then I think cricket will grow stronger," he added.

On Thursday, sources told Geo News that the pitch will favour pacers, and Pakistan will line up with three quicks for the opening Test.

Mushtaq believes that Bangladesh spinners will play a crucial role for them. But if the conditions favour pacers, Mushtaq believes they have enough quality to cause trouble to Pakistan batters.

"Bangladesh's spinners are a vital cog in their lineup, and they are genuine match-winners. The good thing is that the country is producing good bowlers. If the condition is favourable for fast bowlers, we have good pacers too," he added.

Bangladesh's spin setup features Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Their pace bowling lineup includes Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed.

