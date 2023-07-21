Bangladesh face injury scare ahead of the ODI series decider against India Women's team

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 21 : Bangladesh women's team are facing an injury scare ahead of the third ODI against India as head coach Hashan Tillakaratne revealed that Shorna Akter and skipper Nigar Sultana are unlikely to feature in the final game of the three-match series on Saturday.

Akter felt pain in her stomach during Bangladesh's victory in the opening game of the ODI series. She did not play the second and remains unlikely to be available for selection in the series decider.

On the other hand, skipper Nigar Sultana was unwell and did not come to attend the post-match presentation of the second match. Furthermore, she was forced to change her batting position and also remains unlikely to feature in the final game.

"She (Shorna) is unfit at the moment. Yes, still Joty (Nigar Sultana) is not fully fit and we will have a fitness test tomorrow and we will take a call tomorrow morning," Bangladesh women's head coach Hashan Tillakaratne told reporters.

"They are confident. Just that second game didn't go as we expected. We had a few discussions after last game. We have come up with some plans. Now players are very confident and we are hoping that they will come up with good performance tomorrow," he added.

Tillakaratne further went on to reflect on the inconsistencies in Bangladesh's batting set-up. He indicated the struggle they have had to get a strong opening.

"Yes it's (batting) is a big concern. The most difficult thing is to get in once you get a good start and you don't throw your wicket away. So second game 103-3 after 29th over we thought we are line with the required run rate but unfortunately losing Pinky at that time it cost us the game," he said.

He also said that the batters play a lot of dot balls which further adds pressure on the batting unit. He also pointed out Murshida Khatun that she should be a little patient in her knock.

"The biggest concern is eating up lots of dot balls. We have had few discussions. I am sure they will come up with some good performance tomorrow," he said.

"Yes she (Murshida) is one of the technically correct batters we have and also in the first game she got a good start and she threw away her wicket. That is where we need to work with them and need to be a little patient with them. We have invested on them and I am sure they will come good," Tillakaratne signed off.

Bangladesh will square off against India in the final game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

