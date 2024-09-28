Bangladesh fan sees tough contest in remaining days of Kanpur Test

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 : With no play on the second day of the Kanpur Test on Saturday, a Bangladesh fan Simant said that his team's chances of winning the match appear low as India is a strong team and a tough contest is on the cards.

The day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park stadium was abandoned without a single delivery having been bowled due to rains.

"Bangladesh is a good team. I hope it is a tie (in the series). The chances of our winning are low. India is a very good and strong team..." Simant told ANI.

If India does not get a win in this Test, it could make their journey towards a hat-trick of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK a little more tight, requiring them to beat New Zealand in three-match home Test series (from October 16 onwards) and Australia in five-Test series away from home (from November 22 onwards) by much bigger scorelines and margins.

With seven wins, two losses and a draw in 10 matches, India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Even the first day of action was affected by rain as Bangladesh could complete only 35 overs, scoring 107/3, with Mominul Haque (40*) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten.

Pacer Akash Deep (2/34) had started the proceedings on day one on a bright note, removing Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) in quick succession to reduce Bangladesh to 29/2.

After a 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Haque, the former was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin for 31 in 57 balls.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India won the first Test by 280 runs and are India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

