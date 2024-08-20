Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 20 : Ahead of his side's first Test against Pakistan, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto confirmed that they are not looking forward to doing anything extra in the upcoming series.

The two-match Test series will kick off on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two Tests against Bangladesh will mark the first assignment of Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's Test coach.

The second Test of the two-match series is set to be played from August 30 to September 3.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Najmul Hossain accepted that Bangladesh haven't been batting well for the last few matches.

"We are not looking to do anything extra, but it is true that we haven't been batting well in the last few months. We didn't go well in our last Test series [against Sri Lanka, in March-April]. Having said that, I think we are well prepared for this Test series. The players have used the opportunities to prepare properly. They believe that we can do better with the bat," Najmul Hossain was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The skipper added that he has always looked to develop his batting skills.

"I have always looked to develop my skills as a batter. Every practice session has been about improving in those areas where I lack. I am hopeful that it will help me in the matches [against Pakistan]," he added.

Najmul Hossain further added that Bangladesh have a "balanced side" now.

"Records can change. It won't be easy [for Pakistan]. We have a balanced side. We believe we can do special things this time. We are excited to play here. We have developed a good pace-bowling unit, we have four quality spinners, [and] we covered all the bases that will help us make the team tomorrow. The seamers get a bit of benefit here, so they are excited to do well in this condition," he said.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor