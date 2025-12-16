Bangladesh ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz targets direct qualification for ICC ODI World Cup 2027

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 : Direct qualification for the next ICC ODI World Cup is among the key objectives for Bangladesh and their ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The skipper is keen to make the most of the coming 12 months to secure automatic entry for his side into the 14th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as per ICC's website.

The 2027 World Cup is set to be hosted jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, and Bangladesh is currently placed just outside the automatic qualification positions on the ICC ODI Team Rankings.

Co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe automatically qualify for the 50-over tournament, with the top eight teams on the ICC ODI Rankings joining them for the next edition.

Bangladesh currently occupies 10th place in the ODI rankings, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz is aiming for strong performances from his team in 2026 to secure automatic qualification.

"If I summarise 2025, we didn't actually play many ODI matches; it was on and off. In 2026, we have a lot of matches and back-to-back series. Our current ranking is very important because staying in the top eight is crucial ahead of the World Cup. So 2026 is a very, very important year for me. With more ODIs, along with Tests and T20Is, players will be able to set their mindset accordingly, especially in terms of how to play in one-day cricket," Mehidy said as quoted by the ICC website.

To help Bangladesh secure automatic qualification for the next World Cup, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will need to lead their resurgence in the 50-over format. The 28-year-old, a key figure in Bangladesh's ODI setup for much of the past decade, was appointed ODI captain in mid-2025 following Najmul Hossain Shanto's departure.

Mehidy has played at several batting positions over his 114-match ODI career, but the right-hander is eager to establish himself in the middle order ahead of the next World Cup.

"What I always say is that I'm a player who has played in every position for Bangladesh, from opening all the way down to No.9. I know every role and how to play in each position. I've felt that my most impactful innings came when I batted at No.8, batting with the bowlers. I've won many matches that way, against India, against Afghanistan," Mehidy said.

"I've realised that if I score 40, 50 or 60 runs and that brings momentum for the team to win, that's very important for me. If I bat at No.6, I can bat with specialist batters as well as with the bowlers. That gives me the maximum chance to win matches," he added.

"I've scored runs batting at No.4 in many matches, but we didn't win those games. At the end of the day, as captain, winning matches is the most important thing. Even if I score 60 or 70 at six, that will have an impact and be very helpful for the team. I'll try to master this role even more," he added further.

