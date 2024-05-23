Bangladesh restrict USA to 144/7 in second T20I

Houston [US], May 23 : Magnificent bowling performance from Bangladesh bowlers Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain restricted the United States side to 144/6 in 20 overs at Prairie View Cricket Complex on Thursday in the second T20I match between the two countries.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Batters Steven Taylor and Monank Pate came to open the innings. Both batters put on a partnership of 44 runs before Tylor was sent back to the pavilion after he scored 31 runs in 28 balls with three fours and two sixes.

After Taylor's dismissal, Andries Gous took to crease along with Monank who was sent back to the dressing room on the first ball he faced.

After two quick wickets, Aaron Jones came to bat along with the USA skipper.

The USA side brought up their 50 on the penultimate ball of the eighth over with a fall of two wickets as the skipper slammed a boundary on the bowling of left-arm spinner Monank Patel.

The United States side completed the 100-run mark on the second last ball of the 15th over as Monank took a single of the bowling of right-arm seamer Shoriful Islam.

Monank and Jones built a brilliant partnership of 60 runs before the latter was dismissed after scoring 35 runs off 34 balls with the help of three fours.

He was sent back to the pavilion by left-arm speedster Mustafizur Rahman.

In the 19th over, the hosts lost two wickets. First, they lost the wicket of experienced Corey Anderson who was able to score just 11 runs and then they lost team skipper Monank, who scored 42 runs from 38 balls which as laced by four boundaries and a maximum.

The USA side could post a modest total of 144/7.

For the visitors, two wickets each were taken by Shoriful, Mustafizur, and Rishad in their spell of four overs. They conceded 29, 31, and 21 respectively.

Brief Score: United States 144/7 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 42, Aaron Jones 35, Rishad Hossain 2/21) vs Bangladesh.

