Bangladesh seal series win following Rishad's quickfire knock in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Chattogram [Bangladesh], March 18 : An all-round performance by Risha Hossain helped Bangladesh seal an ODI series win over Sri Lanka following a four-wicket victory at Chattogram in the third and final match on Monday.

Sri Lanka has lost the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors were reduced to 74/4 in 17.1 overs, with skipper Kusal Mendis being the fourth one out for 29 in 51 balls, with three fours. However, Janith Liyanage kept fighting for SL, scoring his maiden ODI century. He had a crucial 43-run partnership with Charith Asalanka (37 in 46 balls, with five fours) that helped the team cross the 100-run mark in 22.4 overs.

Liyanage found himself short of support from the other end, but along with Maheesh Theekshana (15), he helped Sri Lanka reach the 200-run mark in 45.4 overs.

Lanka was all out for 235 runs in 50 overs, with Liyanage being the lone warrior with 101* in 102 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes.

Taskin Ahmed (3/42), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/38) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/39) were the top bowlers for Bangladesh.

Chasing 236, openers Anamul Haque (12) and Tanzid Hasan stitched the 50-run partnership. However, after Haque's dismissal by Lahiru Kumara, the pacer also removed skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for just one, reducing SL to 56/2.

Towhid Hridoy and Tanzid helped Bangladesh go past the 100-run mark in 20.4 overs, however, the former fell for 22 in 36 balls and all-rounder Mahmudullah fell for just one to Kumara, who was on a rampage, having taken all four wickets so far. Bangladesh was reduced to 113/4 in 23.1 overs. Tanzid reached his half-century in meanwhile in 51 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Tanzid finally fell for 84 in 81 balls, with nine fours and four sixes to Wanindu Hasaranga, the half of Bangladesh side was back in the hut for 130/5 in 25.5 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put on a partnership, continuing the chase and steering it in the right direction. Miraz fell for 25 in 40 balls, with three fours to Hasanranga, who got his second wicket. Bangladesh was 178/6 in 36.1 overs.

Rishad Hossain then took the other end and Bangladesh crossed the 200-run mark in 37.3 overs. Rishad launched another gear in the chase, scoring 48* in 18 balls, with five fours and four sixes while Rahim stayed unbeaten at 37* in 36 balls, with three fours and a six. Bangladesh was 237/6 in 40.2 overs.

Kumara (4/48) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, Hasaranga also took 2/64.

Rishad won the 'Player of the Match' award for his 48* and one wicket.

