Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain pinpoints reason for loss against Australia

North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], June 21 : Following his side's 28-run loss against Australia in the Super Eights catch of the T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they failed to execute with the new ball.

Shanto played a stupendous knock in the first inning of the match. He scored 41 runs from 36 balls at a strike rate of 113.89. He slammed 5 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease. He was dismissed by Adam Zampa in the 13th over of the inning.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shanto said that they should have adjusted with the crease at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. He added that the Tigers could have scored around 160 or 170 runs in the first inning.

"We had to adjust every wicket and the wicket looks very good but we couldn't execute with that new ball, especially in the power play and we couldn't finish the last five-six over so we lost too many wickets so if it ended well, we could have scored a proper 160 or 170," Shanto said.

The Bangladesh skipper pointed out that the pitch made a big difference in their last match against Nepal.

"I think the condition is a very big difference because last match there was a lot of spins and also seam but today looks flat wicket a very good wicket to bat and I think we didn't bat well so I think that is a big difference - probably we should have target 160 to 170," he added.

He further added that they planned to play the balls carefully at the beginning of the match since they were not getting a good start in their previous matches.

"We had a plan to play carefully by watching the balls at the beginning because we were not getting a good start in the previous matches. So, it was our plan to finish the 6th over keeping wickets in hand which I think we were able to finish according to our plan. It could have been a little better but we were happy," he further added.

Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against Bangladesh.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (41 runs from 36 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) and Towhid Hridoy (40 runs from 28 balls, 2 fours and 2 sixes) were the standout batters for the Tigers and powered them to 140/8 after the end of the 20 overs.

Pat Cummins led the Aussie bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 29 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 7.20. Adam Zampa also bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, David Warner (53* runs from 35 balls, 5 fours and 3 sixes) played a blistering knock after opening for the Aussies. He helped Australia clinch a 28-run win over Bangladesh. Travis Head (31 runs from 21 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) also played a supporting role during the run chase.

Rishad Hossain was the only wicket-taker for Bangladesh after he picked up two wickets in his three-over spell.

