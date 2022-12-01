Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal ruled out of India series

Bangladesh have been handed a major blow as skipper Tamim Iqbal has been officially ruled out of the three-match ODI series against visitors, team India. Tamim, on November 30, endured a groin injury in the warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium which will now keep him on the sidelines ahead of the series against India.

Furthermore, the skipper has been advised to take two weeks rest and it is understood that the player looks doubtful for the first Test match which commences on December 14. As the ODI series concludes on December 10, Tamim Iqbal will aim to recover as swiftly as possible to get back to the national side for the longest format of the sport. Men in Blue will lock horns with the Bangla Tigers on the latter’s soil in a three-match ODI series followed by two Test matches. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom missed out on the recently concluded New Zealand tour, will return to action against Bangladesh.