Bangladesh to host Women's Asia Cup in October 2022

The 2022 Women's Asia Cup will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh, from October 1 to 16, with seven teams competing in the T20 tournament. The 2022 Asia Cup will also be the first time since the 2014 T20 World Cup that Sylhet will host any women's international fixture. The tournament also marks the return of women's international cricket in the country considering Bangladesh haven't hosted any team since Pakistan's tour of the country in October 2018.India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE and the hosts are the participating nations.

The Women's Asia Cup - which has been played in the T20 format since 2012 - is usually a biennial competition, but was last held in 2018 with unfancied Bangladesh clinching a final-ball thriller over six-time winners India in Kuala Lumpur, to lift their maiden major title. The 2020 edition, which was scheduled to take place in Bangladesh and later postponed to 2021, was eventually cancelled.Among the seven teams set to play, UAE and Malaysia booked their berths through the qualifying route after entering the final of the 10-team ACC Women's T20 Championship that took place in June. UAE, undefeated and eventual champions in that competition, defeated the hosts Malaysia in the final by five wickets.

