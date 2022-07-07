Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe for white-ball series in July-August

The Bangladesh cricket team is expected to tour Zimbabwe in July and August 2022 to play three matches of One Day International (ODI) and three matches of Twenty20 International (T20I).The original tour schedule featured two test matches and three ODIs, but the test matches were replaced by the T20I matches.Bangladesh will embark on a white ball tour to Zimbabwe in July where they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. According to the draft itinerary prepared by the Boards and viewed, Bangladesh is expected to leave for Zimbabwe on July 22nd.

They will play a practice game on July 25th before starting the ODI series. The inaugural ODI will be played on July 28th, while the second and third are scheduled for July 30th and August 1st. The three T20Is are scheduled for August 4, 6 and 8 respectively, with all matches being played in Harare.Bangladesh is currently playing a white ball series in the West Indies and is expected to return home on July 16.The three ODI Internationals will be played on July 28, July 30 and August 1 respectively at the Harare Sports Club,The three T20 Internationals will be played on August 4, August 6 and August 8 respectively at the Harare Sports Club.

