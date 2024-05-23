Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl first against USA in second T20I

Houston [US], May 23 : Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United States in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex on Thursday.

To prepare for the T20 World Cup tournament in June, the USA and Bangladesh are competing in a three-match T20I series with the last match to be played on Saturday at the same venue.

In the first match, the US team created an upset as they defeated Bangladesh by five wickets.

The US team rode on Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh's valiant effort to pull off a memorable victory.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar.

