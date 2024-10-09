Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl first against India in 2nd T20I

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first during the second T20I against India at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

India leads the series 1-0. In the first T20I held in Gwalior, the Men in Blue secured a seven-wicket victory to start the three-match series positively.

At the toss, Bangladesh skipper Shanto remarked that the surface looks great and that dew might come into play in the second innings, which influenced his decision to bowl first.

"If you look at all the international matches and the IPL, it looks like a pretty good wicket, with big scores in all the matches. Winning our last two matches in Delhi gives us a lot of confidence, but today is a new day. We have to play to our strengths and give our best. The top order, as a batting group, needs to focus on the first six overs," he added.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav stated that there were no changes in the playing eleven and that the team was actually looking to bat first.

"We bowled in the first game. I spoke to a few groundsmen, and they said there was a little bit of dew. We wanted to challenge our bowlers to bowl with the wet ball and see what we can do. You have to be one step ahead when playing this format. The pitch looks very good; let us see how it goes," he added.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor