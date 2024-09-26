Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan wants to play his final Test match at home next month

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 : One of the most decorated all-rounders in cricket history, Shakib Al Hasan, has chosen Bangladesh's Test against South Africa in Mirpur as his last dance in the red-ball format.

As of now, the Proteas series in October is still tentative as Cricket South Africa is yet to give security clearance after the inspection of the venue earlier this week, according to ESPNcricinfo.

This comes after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh on August 5 and fled from the country following the violent protests in the country led by students.

At that time, Shakib was playing in the Global T20 League in Canada. Following the conclusion of the tournament, he travelled to Pakistan for the two-match Test series. Following Bangladesh's historic win over Pakistan, Shakib arrived in India for their ongoing tour.

Shakib stated his intention to retire from the Test format while playing on his home soil and has already conveyed his plans to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"I am available for the South Africa series, but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally, not everything depends on me. I have discussed my plans for Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series," Shakib said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against India in Kanpur.

"I have told [BCB president] Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there's a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch. I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh. My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it," he added.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in charge of cricket operations Shahriar Nafees asserted that Shakib won't be "harassed unfairly" when he returns to Bangladesh for the first time since the fall of the Awami League government of which he was a part.

Shakib was among 147 people named in a murder case in Dhaka last month. The 38-year-old became a member of the parliament in January this year.

In August, Bangladesh's law adviser, Asif Nazrul, also expressed hope that Shakib would not be arrested in connection with the case. "There's only a case filed against Shakib. I hope he will not be arrested. I have come to know that the police forces have been asked to show as much restraint as possible in case something incredible happens," Asif said.

