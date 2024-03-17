Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib ruled out of final ODI clash against Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been ruled out of the third and final ODI match against Sri Lanka after sustaining a hamstring injury, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have not named a replacement for the 21-year-old since they already have Mustafizur Rahman in the ODI squad.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are the only two speedsters who have taken part in the first two matches alongside Sakib and they are likely to part in the final game as well.

In the first ODI match, Tanzim suffered his hamstring injury following which he was pulled out of his ninth over. Later, the over was finished by Soumya Sarkar. However, Tanzim took part in the second ODI without any discomfort.

Tanzim displayed a scintillating performance in the first ODI match, by picking up three wickets. He led the Tigers' bowling attack after the visitors had a quick start. Meanwhile, in the second ODI match, the Bangladesh pacer picked up one wicket in his 10-over spell and gifted 65 runs.

Sri Lanka bounced back in the second ODI after they clinched a three-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka has also been ruled out of the final ODI match after he sustained a hamstring injury and is also likely to miss the initial stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The 3rd match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take place on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

