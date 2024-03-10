Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 10 : Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday.

In the third T20I, Nuwan Thushara (5/20) bowled a brilliant innings that helped Sri Lanka win by 28 runs against Bangladesh. The Lions won the three-game T20I series 2-1 as a result. Towhid was Thushara's second scalp of the game as she achieved a hat-trick.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Towhid's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," ICC further stated in a statement.

The incident occurred in the fourth over of Bangladesh's innings, when after being dismissed, Towhid turned around on his way back to the pavilion and remonstrated aggressively and inappropriately with the Sri Lankan players.

Towhid admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth umpire Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

