Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy reflects on Gwalior's pitch ahead of 1st T20I against India

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 5 : Ahead of the first T20I match against India, Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy opened up on the Gawlior's wicket and said that the pitch is a bit slow and low.

Recently, Bangladesh conceded a 2-0 Test series loss against India.

Hridoy made his T20I debut against England in 2023. Following his debut, the 23-year-old has played 29 20-over matches and scored 607 runs at a strike rate of 130.82.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hridoy said that the visitors have practiced for two days in Gwalior. He added that the Bengal Tigers will try to go according to their plans.

"We practiced for two days here. The pitch is a bit slow and low. We got some information on the pitch from the ground-staff too. We will try to play according to our plans. The wicket does not appear low and slow to us. I think it will be a good. competitive T20 pitch," Hridoy said at the pre-match press conference.

In the Kanpur Test, Team India missed two days of action due to rain and a wet outfield after Bangladesh ended the first day at 107/3 in the first innings.

When Bangladesh started day four with the same score, the match looked heading towards a draw with two days left and only the first innings being played. But Bangladesh was first skittled out for 233 and then India got some quickfire runs, posting 285/9 and taking two Bangladesh wickets at the end of day four. On the next day, India bundled out Bangladesh for 146 and were leading by 94 runs. They got a target of 95 runs and chased it down easily.

Bangladesh T20I squad for T20I series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

