"Baptism of fire": Eoin Morgan on Harry Brook's captaincy after England's loss against Australia

Leeds [UK], September 22 : Following England's second successive loss to Australia in the five-match ODI series, former World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan said that right-handed batter Harry Brook's captaincy is a "baptism of fire."

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 champions, Australia, defeated hosts England by 68 runs in the second match of the series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, continuing their winning streak in ODI cricket with their 14th consecutive victory.

Morgan pointed out that one of the positive aspects from the second match was the Three Lions' batting.

"I think the positives from Trent Bridge would have been the batting. Both Ben Duckett and Will Jacks, the partnership they formed, provided a good platform and a forward-facing, commanding score against a strong Australia side. Today, the positives are probably with the ball," Morgan said while speaking to Sky Sports.

"They weren't as consistent as Australia would have been if they had bowled first, but that comes with experience, consistency, and skilltraits exhibited by two different sides at different stages of their development. It is a baptism of fire for Brook at the moment, with some heavy defeats against a very strong side," he added.

The 38-year-old concluded by saying that the England side will likely look entirely different for either the India tour or the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy next year.

"If you consider the timeline for player selection, the ODI side could have a new look for something like an India tour or the Champions Trophy. You could have the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Joe Root back in the mix. So, for these younger, inexperienced players, it's important to make your mark in this series and the upcoming West Indies series, as opportunities may be scarce in the new year and heading into the Champions Trophy," Morgan concluded.

At Headingley on Saturday, England appeared to be in control after reducing Australia to 89/3, but skipper Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey hit vital half-centuries for the visitors.

Carey's fighting knock of 74 off 67 balls, along with a crucial 49-run stand for the final wicket with Josh Hazlewood, helped Australia recover and post 270 from a precarious position.

In response, the Australian pacers dominated England's top order, reducing them to 65/5 before Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, and the lower order rallied to take the team to a respectable total. The next ODI will be held at Chester-le-Street on September 24, with Australia aiming to claim the No. 1 ranking in men's ODIs.

