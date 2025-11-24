Basanti Hansda, Anekha Devi express pride after Women's Blind T20 World Cup win

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 : Indian blind women's team players Basanti Hansda, Anekha devi and Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Chairman Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar expressed joy and pride after the team's victory in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind on Sunday. India, led by Deepika TC, defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the tournament final in Colombo.

While speaking to ANI, Basanti Hansda expressed pride in winning the World Cup, appreciated the warm reception and support from fans, and said she was confident in her team's strong performance.

Basanti Hansda said, "I feel very proud that we won the World Cup for our country. We played very well, and we received a warm welcome here. I didn't expect that, but seeing such a reception makes me feel very good. I thank those who support us and those who came here. I know we play very well, which is why I never thought anyone would be able to beat us."

Anekha Devi expressed delight at winning after two months of hard work, highlighting that achieving such a major milestone in just one year of playing cricket is a remarkable accomplishment.

Anekha Devi said, "I didn't expect that everything would go so smoothly. We have been working hard for the last two months, and we actually achieved the results, and we won. We feel very pleased... It's been only one year since I started playing cricket, and achieving such a big milestone in such a short time is a great accomplishment for me..."

Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar expressed pride in the team's warm reception and emphasised the importance of supporting talented girls from humble backgrounds through financial, job, and social assistance. He urged governments and corporations to provide recognition and prizes, noting some initiatives have already begun.

Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said, "I am very happy. I had some expectations, but the way everyone has given my team a rousing reception makes me prouder... We'll continue to bring in more kids like these... These girls come from such a humble background. It is our responsibility to ensure they receive every possible support, whether it is financial, job-related, socioeconomic, or recognition. I request everyone, governments, corporations, and all others... A few companies have started announcing cash prizes to them. Hopefully, our Ministry of Sports, Government of India, and the State Government of Karnataka have consistently awarded cash prizes to girls from our state and a few other states..."

