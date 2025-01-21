Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 : Former cricketer Basit Ali has suggested Test captain Shan Masood's name for the opening slot if Saim Ayub is ruled out for next month's ICC Champions Trophy.

Out of the eight teams participating in the tournament, Pakistan is the only team left to announce its squad for the marquee event. The wait around the announcement probably comes down to Ayub's availability for the tournament.

During Pakistan's recent Test tour of South Africa, the young southpaw twisted his ankle while chasing the ball alongside teammate Aamer Jamal. He lost his balance and injured his ankle. Ayub then travelled to London for advanced treatment of his ankle fracture.

Basit weighed in on the defending champions' possible opening pair while keeping a note of Ayub's availability. If the 22-year-old opener regains fitness in time, Baist feels Ayub should open alongside Fakhar Zaman.

In case Ayub fails to win the race against time, Basit rooted for Masood to open alongside Fakhar instead of out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.

"If Saim comes back, then he and Fakhar are the best opening pair. If Saim is unavailable, then Shan Masood can open. After the opening pair, Babar and Rizwan will come. Pakistan team will depend on these four," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Masood's last ODI appearance dates back to May 2023 against New Zealand in Karachi. In nine ODI appearances, the southpaw has 163 runs at a mere average of 18.11.

Basit also emphasized the need for a spin-bowling all-rounder option in Pakistan's roster. The 54-year-old suggested experienced Shadab Khan's name to fill the void in the squad.

"Shadab Khan is required at this time. Pakistan needs a spin all-rounder," Basit remarked.

Shadab made his last ODI appearance against England in the 2023 World Cup. Since then, he has been out of contention and has bid his time in domestic cricket.

Shadab has featured in 70 ODI matches and garnered 855 runs at an average of 25.90. With the ball, he has chipped in with 85 scalps at a bowling average of 34.82, with an economy of 5.24.

The fate of any team could be decided in the first two games. With top sides including India and New Zealand featuring in Pakistan's group, Basit admitted, "It won't be an easy tournament for Pakistan."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor