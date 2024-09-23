New Delhi [India], September 23 : Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has special praise in store for India's bowling unit and stated his desire to see the young pace sensation Mayank Yadav feature in a Test match against Australia.

India sealed the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai with more than a day's play to spare. The effortless 280-run triumph was a blend of an all-round performance from each player featuring in a star-studded line-up.

In the first innings, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (4/50), Mohammed Siraj (2/30), and Akash Deep (2/19) outmanoeuvred Bangladesh batters, forcing them to fold up on 149.

Bumrah exuded control and had a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Akash made early inroads in a captivating spell, and Siraj relied on his consistency to cause trouble.

Impressed by the pacers, Basit hailed India's "impactful" bowling and compared the quick bowling unit with Pakistan icons Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis.

"The Indian bowling unit is so impactful that they are on the level with pacers Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis. Right now, Mohammed Shami is not playing," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

As the established mainstays continue to make batters dance to their tunes, the budding young pacers silently wait on the sidelines for an opportunity to shine.

In 2024, another pace talent was unearthed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Delhi tearaway made strides for the Lucknow Super Giants. The young seamer clocked 156.7 kph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 and the fourth fastest in the tournament's history.

With his scorching pace, Mayank set the speed gun on fire by consistently hitting the 150kph mark. Basit is looking forward to seeing the 22-year-old play for India.

"Mayank Yadav's ball is very dangerous. His bouncer is accurate. I wish to see him play a Test match in Australia," Basit added.

Mayank has been tipped to feature in India's squad for their upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against Australia, beginning in November.

But before the BGT series, India have a couple of Test assignments. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play the second Test against Bangladesh from Friday in Kanpur.

Following the conclusion of the series, India will host New Zealand for three Tests, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru.

